Another North Texas school district will be closed on April 8 due to the total solar eclipse.

Greenville ISD announced on Friday that they are closing all schools on Monday, April 8.

Thousands of visitors are expected in Greenville for the eclipse, doubling the Hunt County city's population of 29,000.

The district is concerned the influx of visitors could cause traffic, bus delays and put pressure on city and county services.

Greenville ISD says it will distribute solar eclipse glasses from the Perot Museum in Dallas to all students and staff members prior to the eclipse.

"We encourage everyone to take advantage of this historic opportunity to witness the total solar eclipse safely using eclipse glasses," the district said in a statement.

The district also announced a special Eclipse Educational Expo on April 3 at Greenville High, so the community can learn more about the once-in-a-lifetime celestial event.

The school will be back open on April 9.

Greenville ISD is not the only district to call off school for the eclipse. Corsicana, Waxahachie and Ennis ISDs have also announced they will close.