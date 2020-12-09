Early voting begins in Texas Senate runoff between Drew Springer, Shelley Luther

Early voting starts Wednesday in the runoff in a special election for a seat in the Texas Senate.

Voters in District 30 will choose between State Rep. Drew Springer and Dallas salon owner Shelley Luther. Both are Republicans.

Luther became a darling of conservatives earlier this year when she defied county orders to close her salon and briefly went to jail.

The seat is open after State Sen. Pat Fallon resigned to run successfully for U.S. Congress.

The district includes 12 rural counties north and northwest of the DFW-area as well as parts of Collin and Denton counties.

Runoff election day is December 19.

