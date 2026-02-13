Pedestrian killed in semi-truck collision on Dallas freeway

article

The Brief A pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene after being struck by an 18-wheeler on the South R.L. Thornton Freeway around 9:30 p.m. Thursday. All northbound lanes near East Laureland Road were closed for approximately three hours for the investigation but have since reopened for the Friday morning commute. Investigators have not yet determined why the pedestrian was on the highway, and the victim's identity is being withheld pending notification by the Medical Examiner’s Office.



A pedestrian died Thursday night after being struck by a semi-truck on a Dallas freeway, according to local authorities.

What we know:

Dallas police responded to a major accident in the northbound lanes of South R.L. Thornton Freeway near East Laureland Road at approximately 9:30 p.m. Investigators believe an 18-wheeler struck the pedestrian, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The freeway’s northbound lanes were closed for roughly three hours during the investigation but reopened late Thursday evening.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Fatal Dallas freeway accident (Terry Van Sickle)

What we don't know:

The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet released the victim's identity, and it remains unclear why the pedestrian was on the highway. Police say the investigation is ongoing.