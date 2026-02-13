Adult bookstore in Dallas raided by local and federal authorities

Image 1 of 8 ▼

The Brief Multiple local and federal law enforcement agencies raided the Paris Adult Book Store on Harry Hines Boulevard Friday morning. The Dallas Police Department has confirmed the operation is part of a joint effort but has not yet disclosed the specific nature of the probe. It is currently unclear what prompted the raid or if any arrests have been made, as officials decline to comment on the active investigation.



What we know:

The Dallas Police Department confirmed the raid at the Paris Adult Book Store in the 11100 block of Harry Hines Boulevard was a coordinated effort between multiple local and federal law enforcement agencies.

Images from FOX 4 photographers and SKY 4 showed Dallas Police Chief David Comeaux was at the scene with his police and vice officers, as well as officers from Homeland Security, the IRS and possibly other agencies.

What we don't know:

DPD would not release any information about the raid because the investigation is ongoing.

What they're saying:

"As is standard practice, law enforcement agencies do not comment on ongoing investigations. Additional information will be released when it becomes appropriate," the department said in an update.