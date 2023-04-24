Early voting begins for May 6 municipal, school board elections

article

Early voting is underway for the May 6 municipal and school board elections.

There are hundreds of local races on ballots across the area.

Twenty-four North Texas cities have contested mayoral elections including Fort Worth, Arlington, Garland, and Frisco.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson is running unopposed for re-election.

Another 61 cities have city council races including Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, and Plano.

There are bond elections in cities such as McKinney, where voters are being asked to approve $200 million in bonds to build a commercial airline terminal at the McKinney National Airport.

Voters in many school districts are electing board of trustee members and several have bond elections for new facilities.

Early voting runs through May 2.

Election day is Saturday, May 6.