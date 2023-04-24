Expand / Collapse search

Early voting begins for May 6 municipal, school board elections

By
Published 
Election
FOX 4
article

DALLAS - Early voting is underway for the May 6 municipal and school board elections.

There are hundreds of local races on ballots across the area.

Twenty-four North Texas cities have contested mayoral elections including Fort Worth, Arlington, Garland, and Frisco.

Related

Tarrant County elections administrator resigns, citing dispute with Judge Tim O'Hare
article

Tarrant County elections administrator resigns, citing dispute with Judge Tim O'Hare

A local elections administrator who has earned praise from state leaders is stepping down because of an ongoing dispute with the county's new judge.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson is running unopposed for re-election.

Another 61 cities have city council races including Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, and Plano.

There are bond elections in cities such as McKinney, where voters are being asked to approve $200 million in bonds to build a commercial airline terminal at the McKinney National Airport.

Related

McKinney hosts open house to share airport expansion plan's impact
article

McKinney hosts open house to share airport expansion plan's impact

The City of McKinney will hold two presentations to let residents learn about plans to expand McKinney National Airport to include a commercial air service terminal.

Voters in many school districts are electing board of trustee members and several have bond elections for new facilities.

Early voting runs through May 2.

Election day is Saturday, May 6.