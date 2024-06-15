Family of victim hopes 17-year-old murder suspect is arrested 'before another person has to suffer'

Family members of a man investigators say was killed by a then-16-year-old are hoping for justice as police search for the suspect.

17-year-old Pablo Veliz is wanted in connection to two murders in Dallas' Pleasant Grove neighborhood.

Pablo Veliz (Source: Dallas Police)

Police believe Veliz shot and killed a 16-year-old boy on May 2 and 27-year-old Aarzo Jones on December 11.

Jones' family tells FOX 4 the 27-year-old was newly engaged and hoping to start a family.

Aarzo Jones

"Not only in this situation have I lost my son, my only child, but I've also lost all of the dreams and the hopes of our future, his future, my future as being a grandmother. He's the best part of my life, so it's been extremely devastating to be without him," said Katherine Borders, Jones' mother.

Police say Veliz was 16 at the time of both murders.

Officers obtained a court order to share his information publicly since he is a juvenile.

Jones' family hopes there will be an arrest soon.

"There's nothing that will ever bring my son back, but I hope that this person is apprehended before another person has to suffer," Borders said.

Anyone with information on Veliz's whereabouts is urged to call Dallas police.



