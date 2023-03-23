McKinney hosts open house to share airport expansion plan's impact

The City of McKinney will hold two presentations to let residents learn about plans to expand McKinney National Airport to include a commercial air service terminal.

At the meeting, the city will share an overview of the results from environmental studies that are currently underway.

The studies look at the impact on the water, wildlife, notice, air quality and more.

The presentations will be held on Thursday, March 23 at Old Settler's Recreation Center and Wednesday, April 19 at Cockrill Middle School.

Both open houses will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.