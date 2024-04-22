Early voting begins for May 4 municipal elections

Early voting begins Monday for the May 4 municipal elections in North Texas.

There are contested races for mayor in 20 cities including Duncanville, Lewisville, and Denton.

Many other cities will have council races or local bond initiatives on the ballot.

For example, Dallas is asking voters to approve a $1.25 billion bond package for street and transportation projects.

Residents in Fort Worth are being asked to approve a new hotel occupancy tax that will pay for renovations to the convention center.

School board elections are being held in 30 local school districts.

And, voters in the 50 largest counties across the state will be asked to elect members of their county appraisal district boards.

Early voting times and dates will vary by county. For more information, visit www.sos.state.tx.us/elections/.

The last day to vote early will be April 30. Election day is Saturday, May 4.

Many voters will also return to the polls on May 28 for runoffs in several key races in the Texas Legislature that were not decided in early March.