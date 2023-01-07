Woman charged with DWI after crashing into back of Dallas Fire-Rescue truck
DALLAS - A woman is in critical condition and has been charged with DWI after crashing into the back of a Dallas Fire-Rescue truck early Saturday morning.
The wreck happened just after 2:30 a.m., in the southbound lanes of N. Stemmons Freeway, near Storey Lane.
Firefighters were already on the scene for a previous crash and were using a blocker truck for traffic management.
While DFR crews were still on scene, police said a woman crashed into the back of the blocker truck.
The woman was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, where police said she was charged with driving while intoxicated.
No firefighters were injured.