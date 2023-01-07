2 dead after deadly overnight crash in Fort Worth
Fort Worth police are investigating an overnight crash that left two people dead on the city's west side.
Police say a motorcycle slammed into the back of a stalled car along I-30 at Alta Mere Drive. The motorcyclist was thrown from the bike while a woman was standing outside the stalled vehicle.
The two victims were then struck by passing vehicles.
Westbound lanes of I-30 were shut down early Saturday morning.
The crash is still under investigation.