2 dead after deadly overnight crash in Fort Worth

Fort Worth police are investigating an overnight crash that left two people dead on the city's west side.

Police say a motorcycle slammed into the back of a stalled car along I-30 at Alta Mere Drive. The motorcyclist was thrown from the bike while a woman was standing outside the stalled vehicle.

The two victims were then struck by passing vehicles.

Westbound lanes of I-30 were shut down early Saturday morning.

The crash is still under investigation.