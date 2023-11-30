Expand / Collapse search

1 of 3 shooting suspects who followed Duncanville man from bank arrested

Duncanville
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Duncanville man shot after returning home from bank

Duncanville police need help finding the gunmen who targeted a man outside his home. Family members said he had just made a trip to the bank and was likely followed home. FOX 4's Amelia Jones has details and video to share.

DUNCANVILLE, Texas - Duncanville police have arrested one of the three men wanted for shooting a 34-year-old man outside his own home earlier this month.

The shooting happened on the evening of Nov. 17 just as Sebastian Avila pulled into his driveway outside his home on Linkwood Drive.

Avila’s family told FOX 4 he had gone to the bank to cash his paycheck. They believe armed men followed him home and tried to rob him.

He was shot twice in the back and remains hospitalized. His family said the shooting damaged his lungs and liver.

Security cameras captured video of two suspects outside Avila’s home. They got away in a black Dodge Challenger driven by a third man.

Family believes Duncanville man was targeted by thieves

The family of a man who was shot outside his home Friday believes he was targeted after he cashed his paycheck. It happened in Duncanville, south of Dallas. FOX 4's Tisia Muzinga shared video the man's family wants everyone to see.

Duncanville police were able to identify two of those suspects – 21-year-old Terrance Lowe Jr. and 21-year-old James Wagner.

Lowe was located and arrested a few days later. Police are still looking for Wagner and the third unidentified suspect.

Anyone with information about Wagner’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Duncanville Police Department at 972-707-3831.