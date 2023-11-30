1 of 3 shooting suspects who followed Duncanville man from bank arrested

Duncanville police have arrested one of the three men wanted for shooting a 34-year-old man outside his own home earlier this month.

The shooting happened on the evening of Nov. 17 just as Sebastian Avila pulled into his driveway outside his home on Linkwood Drive.

Avila’s family told FOX 4 he had gone to the bank to cash his paycheck. They believe armed men followed him home and tried to rob him.

He was shot twice in the back and remains hospitalized. His family said the shooting damaged his lungs and liver.

Security cameras captured video of two suspects outside Avila’s home. They got away in a black Dodge Challenger driven by a third man.

Duncanville police were able to identify two of those suspects – 21-year-old Terrance Lowe Jr. and 21-year-old James Wagner.

Lowe was located and arrested a few days later. Police are still looking for Wagner and the third unidentified suspect.

Anyone with information about Wagner’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Duncanville Police Department at 972-707-3831.