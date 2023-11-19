Police seek suspects in Duncanville shooting; family says victim was targeted after cashing check

Duncanville police are working to identify the gunmen who targeted a 34-year-old man outside his home.

Family members said Sebastian Avila had just cashed his check and was likely followed home.

Avila is still in the hospital recovering.

His family said they believe the two armed suspects followed him home after he cashed his paycheck.

His family shared surveillance footage with FOX 4 that shows two suspects in hoodies and masks walking through the front yard.

Shots were fired, hitting Avila twice in the back.

"It just happened so quick, we didn’t know how to handle everything," Avila’s cousin, Jennie Avila, said.

The suspects ran away. Avila’s brother tried to catch them in his truck but he didn't.

A Good Samaritan helped Avila until police and EMTs got there.

His family told FOX 4 the shooting damaged his lung and liver.

"He’s in the hospital with part of his lung had to be taken away, liver damage. You just need to be aware of your surroundings," Avila’s cousin said. "It has impacted everybody."

The family believes the shooting was targeted.

They believe the two suspects followed Avila home after he cashed his paycheck at a check cashing business.

The family said the suspects drove a red Dodge Challenger and parked a few houses away.

"You could hear him telling him, ‘Where’s the money at?’ Meaning that they knew exactly what they had, meaning that they had just cash their checks," Avila’s cousin recalled.

Duncanville police have not confirmed it was an attempted robbery.

They did confirm a shooting happened Friday evening on Linkwood Avenue.

"There’s been robberies, but never any violence like this. It’s just very sad and scary. Especially with all the young kids living there. That’s where you’re supposed to feel safe," Avila’s cousin added.

Avila has a one-month-old baby at home.

The family wants to raise awareness so another family doesn’t have to experience this.

"If you feel you’re getting followed, do not get into your driveway, do a couple of turns, just please be aware of your surroundings," Avila’s cousin said.

Police told FOX 4 they would release more information in the next few days.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Duncanville police.