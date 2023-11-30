Duncanville man shot after cashing check now home recovering; credits neighbor with helping save him

A shooting victim said the neighbor who rendered aid to him moments after he was shot outside his Duncanville home is a hero.

Police have arrested one suspect for the shooting, but they're still looking for two more.

Sebastian Avila was shot twice in the back. He was in his driveway, and he thought his life was ending with his family inside the home.

"You want to say something or get up or do something, but like it’s just like your body quitting on you," Avila said.

[REPORTER: "You felt like you were dying?"]

"Yeah," Avila replied.

Avila helplessly lied in his driveway after being shot twice during a robbery on November 17.

"I wasn’t going to be able to see my baby for the last time," he said.

Now, he’s home with his wife and 2-month-old son, but Duncanville police are still searching for two of the suspects.

"You don’t feel like safe anymore," Avila said.

Related article

Terrance Lowe Jr. is the only one of the three suspects arrested. It’s believed he’s the driver of the suspects’ vehicle.

Police are searching for the suspected shooter, James Lee Wagner, and an unidentified woman seen on surveillance video.

Home surveillance footage shows the suspects creeping toward Avila and his brother after police said the suspects followed the two home from a bank.

"Don’t move homeboy," the suspects were heard saying.

Avila pulled out his gun, but before he was able to use it, he was shot twice.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, the suspects’ vehicle — a maroon Dodge Challenger — was pulled over for speeding less than a week before the shooting.

Police used body camera footage from that stop to identify Lowe as the driver and Wagner as his passenger.

Surveillance video also showed a man matching Wagner’s description inside the store where Avila cashed his check.

Video showed Lowe driving the maroon Challenger at the Bank of America where Avila made a deposit.

"Supposedly, those guys, they were there the whole time, following us and everything, but I never noticed," Avila said.

Now, while home recovering, Avila wants to credit one of his neighbors who heard the shooting and rendered first aid until first responders arrived.

"To me, he’s my hero, man," he said.

[REPORTER: "You don’t think you would be here right now if it weren’t for him?"]

"No," Avila said. "He’s a hero, man."