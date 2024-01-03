Duncanville ISD requiring clear backpacks for the new year

article

Students returning to class in the Duncanville Independent School District have a new backpack policy to follow.

Back in November, the district announced it would require all students from Pre-K through 12th grade to use clear backpacks for the remainder of the year.

Duncanville ISD gave out free clear backpacks to each student before they went on winter break last month.

(@DuncanvilleISD / X)

The students will be expected to use those new backpacks or other clear bags when they return to school next week.

They will be allowed one small non-clear personal item bag for their money, cellphone and hygiene products.

A handful of other North Texas school districts including Dallas ISD and Mesquite ISD already have a clear backpack policy in place.