Nelsy Cruz, sister of former MLB all-star Nelson Cruz, among those killed in club collapse

Nelsy Cruz, the governor of the northwestern Dominican Republic province of Montecristi and the sister of Major League Baseball all-star Nelson Cruz, was among those killed when the roof collapsed at a nightclub in the Dominican capital Tuesday.

Jet Set nightclub roof collapse

What we know:

At least 58 people died, and 160 others were injured in Santo Domingo early Tuesday when the roof collapsed at the Jet Set nightclub where politicians, athletes and others were attending a merengue concert, authorities said.

Nelsey Cruz had called President Luis Abinader at 12:49 a.m. saying she was trapped and that the roof had collapsed, the Associated Press reported. Officials said Cruz died later at the hospital.

What they're saying:

"I deeply regret the passing of my dear friend and colleague, Nelsy Cruz, governor of Montecristi Province, who died at the tragic event at the Jet Set nightclub," Dominican Republic Minister of Culture Roberto Angel Salcedo said on X. "Her death is an irreparable loss for her community and the entire country.

"Nelsy was a committed public servant, a woman of firm leadership, and a staunch ally in initiatives aimed at strengthening our identity and development."

Nelson Cruz posted a statement in Spanish from the family on Instagram expressing thanks to those who have expressed their love.

"With deep sorrow, the Cruz Martinez family reports the passing of our beloved sister, mother, daughter, aunt, and friend, Nelsey Cruz Martinez, who in life served with dedication, commitment, and love for her people and community," the statement reads. "Her legacy of service and love for others will live forever in our hearts."

Personnel from civil defense and firefighters work at the Jet Set nightclub following the collapse of its roof in Santo Domingo on April 8, 2025. Rescuers raced to find survivors Tuesday among the rubble of a Dominican Republic night club where at le Expand

Also among the victims, former MLB pitcher Octavio Dotel.

Dotel had been rescued from the debris and taken to a hospital.

The Dominican Republic Professional Baseball League announced his death on X.

Dotel, 51, had a 15-year career in the MLB from 1999-2013.

The roof of Jet Set collapsed during a performance by merengue singer Rubby Perez, who was among those injured in the collapse. His manager told the Associated Press that the roof collapsed about an hour into the concert.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what caused the roof of the nightclub to collapse.

Jet Set issued a statement saying it was cooperating with authorities. "The loss of human life leaves us in a state of deep pain and dismay," it said.

It wasn’t clear when the Jet Set building was last inspected.