Kemp ISD closed September 11th because of threat

Kemp ISD in Kaufman County is closed today as police investigate a threat made to several Texas school districts, according to the Kemp ISD superintendent.

The administration at Kemp ISD said it was notified about the threat around 8 p.m. last night. The district closed all campuses as a precaution because there was not enough time to investigate the situation before today’s school day.

Campuses will remain closed for the rest of September 11.