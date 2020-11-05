Duncanville ISD gives its employees $2,000 bonus for dedication during the pandemic

article

The Duncanville Independent School District is thanking all of its teachers and staff members for working hard during the pandemic by giving them an extra $2,000.

In a letter to employees, Superintendent Dr. Marc Smith said all district staff employed as of Sept. 1 would receive a one-time payment of $2,000.

The bonus was approved by the school board during the budget process over the summer as “an expression of gratitude to you – our employees – for your dedication during the current health pandemic and your commitment to our students,” Superintendent Smith said.

“The Board of Trustees and your district leaders want you to know that your efforts are appreciated and that together, we will continue serving our students and families. We Are Dville,” he said.

The payment will have taxes removed and will be distributed on Friday.

Duncanville ISD trustees over the summer also approved an increase to the district’s insurance premium contribution to help employees cover medical expenses.