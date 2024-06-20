Oak Cliff Kroger holds grand re-opening

Image 1 of 7 ▼

A grocery store in the Oak Cliff area of Dallas showed off its newly remodeled look in a grand re-opening on Wednesday.

The Kroger is located in the Wynnewood Village Shopping Center at Illinois Avenue and Zang Boulevard.

Yesterday's ribbon cutting came with giveaways for the first 200 shoppers to see the new fresh look inside the store.

Dallas council member Chad West and Miss DFW Kerrington Bennett also attended the grand re-opening.



