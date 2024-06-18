Plano woman who went on racist tirade against Indian Americans pleads guilty to hate crimes

A Plano woman who went on a racist tirade against Indian Americans pleaded guilty to four state hate crime charges in connection to a 2022 incident.

59-year-old Esmeralda Upton was convicted of three misdemeanor assault charges and on a misdemeanor charge for making a terroristic threat. The Collin County District Attorney says each charge included the Texas Hate Crime enhancement.

Esmerelda Upton

Upton physically assaulted three women of South Asian descent and threatened a fourth on August 24, 2022.

Videos from victims show Upton saying a barrage of racial slurs towards a group of women outside of the Sixty Vines Restaurant in the 3700 block of Dallas Parkway.

"I hate you f***ing Indians," she can be heard yelling in the video. "Go back to India… we don’t want you here."

She continued to make racist comments even after Plano Police arrived.

"Don’t f*** with me," Upton is heard saying in the video. "I will blow your f***ing curry."

Upton was sentenced to two years of community supervision probation and 40 days of confinement in the Collin County jail for each case.

The sentences will be served at the same time.

She was also fined $500 for each case.