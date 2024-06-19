We could see a bit of rain in North Texas on the final day of spring.

The early morning sun will give way to clouds throughout the day.

A disturbance, called a tropical trough, will be moving from east to west.

Outer bands of rain from the tropical system in the Gulf could make their way to the southern parts of the DFW area.

Most, if not all of the measurable rain, will be to the south of the Metroplex in the afternoon and evening.

Clouds and spotty showers will keep highs in the 80s.

DFW Live Radar

7-Day Forecast

Summer officially begins Thursday and it will feel like it!

High pressure aloft will build westward into Texas from the Tennessee valley, meaning it will start getting hotter and sunnier.

Temperatures will be in the upper 90s by this weekend.

Storms could come back into the forecast starting Tuesday.