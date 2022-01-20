Drivers warm up buses, some schools open early due to arctic blast

This bitter cold weather has many North Texas schools and vaccination sites making some adjustments.

School districts are doing what they can to keep students warm.

Fort Worth ISD’s bus drivers got to the bus barn extra early Thursday morning to start heating buses for the ride to school.

The school district said custodians also arrived early to make sure school buildings were warm and ready for students.

Schools opened early in Crowley ISD, south of Fort Worth, so students didn’t have to wait outside in the cold. The elementary school doors opened at 6:30 a.m. and the middle and high school doors opened at 7 a.m.

The schools all reminded parents to make sure their children were prepared and bundled up.

In Dallas, a vaccine clinic will open late because of the freezing temperatures.

Dallas County Health and Human Services said the clinic on the Dallas College Eastfield Campus in Mesquite will open at 10 a.m., which is an hour later than normal.

