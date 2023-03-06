Driver shot by Garland police officers during shootout after slow-speed chase

Garland police say a traffic stop led to a slow-speed chase that ended with the driver being shot by police.

It all started around 5:30 p.m. when Garland police say they were trying to pull over a white car on South Jupiter Road, but the driver took off and started a slow-speed chase.

The brief chase came to an end in the 3900 block of Glenhaven Drive. There, police say the suspect got out of his car and started shooting at two Garland police officers.

The suspect was shot by the officers and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The two officers were not hurt.

Some neighbors say they heard more than several shots.

"I was just chilling at my house, and I just heard like 10 shots," said neighbor Albert Martinez. "And around here, when I hear shots, you know it’s more like fireworks or something going on. But I see that car crashed up in the front and I was like man."

Police did find the suspect had a handgun. His name has not been released.

The officers will be placed on paid administrative leave. They were wearing body cameras.