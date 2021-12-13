Driver arrested after pursuit, standoff on Fort Worth freeway
FORT WORTH, Texas - Southlake police arrested a driver after a pursuit and a brief standoff on a busy Fort Worth roadway Monday.
The driver stopped on Alliance Gateway Freeway near Highway 377 and refused to get out after police blocked traffic during the 3 p.m. hour.
Police placed a "spike strip" in front of her car, then smashed out the passenger window and pulled her out.
The driver was handcuffed after a field sobriety test.
It wasn’t immediately known what started the chase and what charges the driver will face.
