Driver arrested after pursuit, standoff on Fort Worth freeway

Southlake police arrested a driver after a pursuit and a brief standoff on a busy Fort Worth roadway Monday.

The driver stopped on Alliance Gateway Freeway near Highway 377 and refused to get out after police blocked traffic during the 3 p.m. hour.

Police placed a "spike strip" in front of her car, then smashed out the passenger window and pulled her out.

The driver was handcuffed after a field sobriety test.

It wasn’t immediately known what started the chase and what charges the driver will face.

