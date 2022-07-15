Dream Con convention draws hundreds of anime, gaming fans to Arlington

Dream Con in Arlington is a dream come true for gamers this weekend.

They're making their way across the country for the fourth annual Dream Con anime and gaming convention.

The fourth annual conference of what started as an online community is the brainchild of seven Texas friends. It’s a mixture of anime, gaming, comics, and music layered with pop culture.

"Everything, everything. Every year, we throw in something new because we don’t want to be caught off guard," said co-founder Johnathan Newton.

They want their fans to believe their goals and dreams are possible.

"Anybody can do anything you want to," said co-founder Ben Skinner. "We are from a small town. I’m from Waco. He’s from Houston. But from a small town and to be able to do something like this, anybody can do anything really."