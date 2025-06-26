Dr. Maria Gamell takes helm as Cedar Hill ISD's new Superintendent

article

The Brief Dr. Maria Gamell has been appointed as the new Superintendent of Schools for Cedar Hill Independent School District (ISD). Dr. Gamell is the first female superintendent in Cedar Hill ISD's 121-year history. She will officially begin her role on July 1, 2025.



The Cedar Hill Independent School District Board of Trustees announced the appointment of Dr. Maria Gamell as the new Superintendent of Schools.

Dr. Gamell will make history as the first female superintendent to lead Cedar Hill ISD in its 121-year history.

The board voted unanimously to approve Dr. Gamell’s appointment during its special meeting on Thursday, June 26, 2025.

The decision followed a comprehensive search process focused on finding a transformational leader committed to equity, innovation, and student achievement.

About Dr. Gamell

What we know:

Dr. Gamell has more than 24 years of experience in public education, serving as a teacher, principal, and district-level administrator.

Known for her collaborative leadership style and dedication to the outcome of students.

"It is an honor to join a district that is so clearly committed to excellence for every student," said Dr. Gamell.

"Together with our dedicated educators, staff, families, and community partners, I look forward to building on the district’s strong foundation and achieving even greater success."

What they're saying:

Board President Dr. Denise Roach-Davis expressed confidence in Dr. Gamell’s ability to lead the district forward.

"Dr. Gamell is a passionate and proven leader who believes in the power of education to change lives," said Dr. Roache-Davis.

"We are thrilled to welcome her to Cedar Hill ISD and are excited about the future under her leadership."

What's next:

Dr. Gamell’s first day as Superintendent will be July 1, 2025.

A welcome event and meet-and-greet opportunities will be announced in the coming weeks.