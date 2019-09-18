DPD welcomes largest academy class in its history

The long-suffering Dallas Police Department welcomed the largest academy class in its history Wednesday.

There has been a lot of pressure on the department to replenish its shrinking ranks.

A study released last month outlined a staffing shortage. The president of the Dallas Police Association estimated the department of 3,300 officers needs as many as 800 additional officers to make up that deficit.

DPD’s personal division is taking credit for recruiting a class of 81 potential new officers. It’s the largest police academy class in the department’s history.

On Wednesday, the recruits started their morning by saluting the flag and doing pushups. They were welcomed by DPD’s command staff and will be introduced to what they need to do over the next nine months.

DPD is clearly excited about the recruits beginning their journey to become officers.