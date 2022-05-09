Donor pays off student debts for East Texas college grads

Graduates of a small East Texas college are debt free thanks to a donor who did not want to be named.

The president of Wiley College broke the news to about 100 graduates Saturday.

"You are debt free. You do not owe the college a penny. If you have a balance, you had a balance," he said.

The Class of 2022 owed Wiley College a combined $300,000. Thanks to the anonymous donor, that balance is now zero.

The private, historically black college is in Marshall, Texas, about 40 miles west of Shreveport.

Advertisement

RELATED: 19-year-old to become SMU’s youngest law graduate