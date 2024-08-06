Violent robber who killed store clerk’s dog sentenced to 70 years in prison

A Tarrant County man will spend most of his life in prison after pleading guilty to a string of armed robberies and killing a store clerk’s dog during one of those robberies.

According to the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office, 20-year-old Donavin Copeland was recently sentenced to 70 years in prison for six counts of aggravated robbery and animal cruelty.

He was arrested in 2023 after Fort Worth police shared video from one of the violent robberies.

In the clip from January 2, 2023, the gunman can be seen shooting and killing a small dog named Peanut before holding a store clerk at gunpoint.

Police said the gunman demanded cash and took the victim’s vehicle.

It was the same story for several other robberies, all within a mile of each other.

Prosecutors said it was common for Copeland to shoot at the store clerks, rob them, and steal their cars. In one case, he also pistol-whipped the victim.

Tips from the public helped Fort Worth police identify and arrest Copeland.

"He is one of the most dangerous and violent young men I’ve come across and I have been in robbery for 12 years," Fort Worth PD Det. Brian Raynsford told FOX 4 shortly after the arrest.

The DA’s office said investigators from Fort Worth, Saginaw, and White Settlement all worked together on the case to help keep the community safe.