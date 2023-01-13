Man accused of shooting dog during robbery in Fort Worth accused of several other robberies

article

Fort Worth police said the man wanted for shooting and killing a dog during the robbery of a convenience store earlier this month is responsible for a string of armed robberies.

Police identified the suspect as 18-year-old Donavin Copeland.

He's wanted for at least four armed robberies in Fort Worth and Saginaw.

Authorities released additional surveillance images of the suspect.

They said he fired a shot at the clerk and stole the clerk's car during one of the robberies last month.

PREVIOUS STORY: Fort Worth police looking for suspect who shot dog during robbery

Police said he pulled the same move on January 2, when he shot the clerk's dog, pointed a gun at her, and stole her truck.

Police detailed several other crimes Copeland is accused of committing, including a November assault at a White Settlement motel, and evading an arrest in October.