Dog shot and killed by witness after attack, Fort Worth police say

By
Published 
Fort Worth
FOX 4

FORT WORTH, Texas - A dog was shot and killed after an attack in south Fort Worth on Wednesday.

Police responded to a call on South Creek Drive at around 1 a.m.

Witnesses told officers that a group of three dogs had bit one individual and were trying to attack others.

A person who saw what was happening, and shot and killed one of the dogs, according to police.

That person called police and cooperated with investigators. The shooter is not expected to be charged.

Police did not give any information about the other dogs or their owners.