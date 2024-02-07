Trackdown: Help find suspects who stole guns, other items from Fort Worth storage facility

In this week’s Trackdown, three guns and more than $20,000 in high-end collector Nike shoes were stolen last week when thieves broke into a Fort Worth Public Storage facility.

One of the three goods-grabbers was caught in the vehicle used during the thefts, but two others are out there somewhere.

The thefts were at a Public Storage facility in the 600 block of Stella Street.

"We got some video here, Now you're going to see three suspects enter this location. We do, thanks to the public’s help, have the suspect in the brown jacket in custody, along with the maroon Escalade," Fort Worth PD officer Buddy Calzada said. "What we need everyone's help on is identifying the 30-40-year-old female that you see here with the red hoodie, and also the 30-40-year-old male."

Police said they stole three handguns, along with 20 pairs of shoes, hats, and other memorabilia.

"We're trying to locate these weapons. We mostly need the public to reach out to us. They can contact officer Tyler directly at 817-392-3912 if you have any information," Calzada said.

Investigators believe the video is clear enough that someone will recognize them.

"Our great concern is the weapons, but we don't like anybody being a victim in our city, so we want to stop the burglaries that are taking place at this location and anywhere else in Fort Worth," Calzada added.