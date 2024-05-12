Addison postal worker robbed, up to $150K reward offered

The United States Postal Inspection Service is offering up to $150,000 for information that helps them find the people who robbed one of their postal workers in Addison.

The incident happened on May 6 at the Addison Apartments at the Park on Spring Valley Road.

USPIS investigators are looking for two people in connection to the robbery.

A release from the USPIS did not say what, if anything, the suspects took from the letter carrier.

The USPIS is asking anyone with information about the incident to call 1-877-876-2455.

The incident is just the latest in a string of robberies involving letter carriers in North Texas and around the country.

Postal workers say many thieves are targeting letter carriers for their keys used to access mail and commit financial crimes.

Earlier this year, the National Association of Letter Carriers held a "Protect Our Letter Carriers Rally" outside a Dallas post office.

The group is demanding better protections and stiffer penalties for those who target letter carriers.