Documentary screening marks three years since Botham Jean’s death

Monday marks three years since the death of Botham Jean.

Jean was killed in his apartment by now-former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger. She was off duty and claimed she thought he was an intruder inside her apartment.

In honor of Jean, a documentary will be screened Monday night at the John F. Kennedy Memorial Plaza at 7:30 p.m.

This month, the Botham Jean Act, or Bo's Law, goes into effect. The law requires officers with body cameras to keep them on during the entire investigation, but it does not make it a crime for an officer to turn it off.

Guyger, now 33, is serving a 10-year sentence for killing Jean. A Texas appeals court in August upheld her murder conviction, largely erasing any chance of getting the sentence overturned.

