Doctor sues Dallas hospital for stopping gender affirming care

A doctor is suing to learn why UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas is cutting care for young transgender patients.

Doctor Ximena Lopez claims UT Southwestern’s decision to stop certain gender-affirming health care violates the university’s non-discrimination policy.

Lopez heads the GENECIS program run by UT Southwestern and Children’s Health of Dallas. The program stopped taking new patients last year.

RELATED: Dallas hospitals halt gender affirming care for new patients

Gov. Greg Abbott and some top Texas Republicans are targeting gender-affirming care, saying it should be considered child abuse.

Gov. Abbott recently took the opinion a step further, calling on people to report any child who appears to be getting gender-affirming care and directing the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services to open investigations.

MORE: Texas temporarily blocked from investigating the family of a trans teen over gender-affirming care