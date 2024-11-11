Teens plotted murder of 22-year-old Dallas man, report says

article

The Brief Dallas police believe 18-year-old Jason Steven and at least two other juveniles came up with a plan to kill 22-year-old Alexis Fernando Estrada Zambrano because of "past problems." Steven called Zambrano for a ride and then, once the car got a flat tire, called the juveniles to the location to carry out the murder. An accomplice backed out, so a 16-year-old suspect pulled the trigger, an arrest warrant affidavit says.



Police believe a group of teenagers planned and carried out the murder of a 22-year-old man in Dallas.

Alexis Fernando Estrada Zambrano was shot and killed on Dilido Road in Old East Dallas on Oct. 26.

Related article

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, he was in the process of changing a flat tire when he was approached by a 16-year-old suspect. The two got into a physical argument that ended with gunfire.

Security cameras captured video of the 16-year-old running away from the crime scene with 18-year-old Jason Steven, who had originally been in the car with Zambrano.

Two other passengers in the car also ran in a different direction to hide.

Police used video from security cameras in the area to identify and arrest the 16-year-old suspect. His name and mugshot will not be released because he is a minor.

During questioning, the 16-year-old told police that "due to past problems and altercations with [Zambrano], a plan was made by [Steven] to get [Zambrano] alone in order for the accomplice to kill him," the affidavit says.

Investigators now believe Steven plotted the murder, calling Zambrano for a ride and then notifying the 16-year-old and an accomplice of their location once they got a flat tire.

The affidavit says the accomplice changed his mind about shooting, so the 16-year-old is the one who showed up and pulled the trigger.

Dallas police also arrested a 15-year-old in connection to the case. But because of his age, no other details were released.

It’s not clear if he was the alleged accomplice or possibly one of the other passengers in Zambrano’s car.

Related article

All three teenage suspects are charged with murder.

Steven is also in the Dallas County jail on an immigration hold.