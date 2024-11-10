Dallas murder suspect, 18, believed to be in country illegally, records show
DALLAS - Dallas County has released the mugshot of an 18-year-old man suspected of murdering a 22-year-old in Dallas.
Jason Steven is charged with murder in the shooting death of Alexis Fernando Estrada Zambrano in Old East Dallas.
Police say they responded to the shooting call on Dilido Raod around 4:30 on Oct. 26.
A 16-year-old was also arrested last week in connection to the shooting and was also charged with murder. Due to their age, the suspect's name will likely not be released.
It's unclear who pulled the trigger.
Steven was booked into the Dallas County jail on November 8.
Officials say Steven is in the country illegally.