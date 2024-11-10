Expand / Collapse search

Dallas murder suspect, 18, believed to be in country illegally, records show

By
Published  November 10, 2024 7:42pm CST
Old East Dallas
FOX 4
article

Jason Steven (Source: Dallas County)

DALLAS - Dallas County has released the mugshot of an 18-year-old man suspected of murdering a 22-year-old in Dallas.

Jason Steven is charged with murder in the shooting death of Alexis Fernando Estrada Zambrano in Old East Dallas.

Police say they responded to the shooting call on Dilido Raod around 4:30 on Oct. 26.

A 16-year-old was also arrested last week in connection to the shooting and was also charged with murder. Due to their age, the suspect's name will likely not be released.

Related

2 charged with murder for deadly Old East Dallas shooting
article

2 charged with murder for deadly Old East Dallas shooting

A 16-year-old and an 18-year-old have been charged for the deadly shooting of a man in Old East Dallas in October.

It's unclear who pulled the trigger.

Steven was booked into the Dallas County jail on November 8.

Officials say Steven is in the country illegally.

The Source

  • Information in this article comes from Dallas County court records and Dallas police.



 