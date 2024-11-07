16-year-old charged with murder for deadly Old East Dallas shooting

article

A teenager has been arrested for the deadly shooting of a man in Old East Dallas in October.

Dallas police say a 16-year-old was arrested by the North Texas Marshals Task Force on Thursday and was charged with murder. But due to their age, their name will likely not be released.

Investigators say the teen shot and killed 22-year-old Alexis Fernando Estrada Zambrano on October 26.

When police responded to the shooting on Dilido Road near John West Road, they found Zambrano’s body.

The investigation is ongoing.