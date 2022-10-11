DFW Airport launches new AI assistant to help travelers

Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport introduced new artificial intelligence technology designed to make your travel experience a bit easier.

The technology, called IRIS, is a voice-activated, virtual concierge for people at the airport.

MORE TECH STORIES HERE

Stations will be set up throughout the airport where passengers can ask questions, like you would Siri or Alexa.

The technology from IBM and Soul Machines came as a way to help senior fliers who may not be as well-versed in using technology.

Currently, IRIS can give information about flights, restaurants at the airport and even tell jokes.

Right now, the technology is in multiple locations in Terminal B as the airport tries to figure out the situations where IRIS could be most useful.

"Over the next coming months we continue to identify ways to make her more valuable to passengers, and we will use the data to better inform our business strategies," said Jodie Brinkerhoff, Vice President of Innovation at DFW Airport.

The stations use cameras and AI technology to determine the mood of fliers.

"If I were to approach her with a big smile on my face, she will smile in kind. If I look frustrated or concerned she will present a very empathetic face and voice in interacting with you," Binkerhoff said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 4 APP

Davor Magdic, a traveler heading to North Carolina, said he could see how the technology could be helpful.

"It knew my location. It was able to give me information as long as I was clear in making the request," he said. "I think it will be very good. It cuts the time to get the information I need.