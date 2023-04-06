DFW Airport was the second-busiest airport in the world in 2022, study shows

Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport remained one of the busiest airports in the world last year, according to a new study.

Airports Council International published a list of the top 10 busiest airports worldwide for 2022, and it shows that people are returning to the skies in a big way after the pandemic.

DFW Airport finished second on the list welcoming 73,362,946 passengers in 2022. That's a 17.5% increase from 2021, but a slight -2.3% dip from 2019.

DFW only trailed Atlanta's Hartfield-Jackson International Airport, who saw 93,699,630 passengers in 2022.

US airports dominated the list, taking the top four spots and five of the top 10.

Dubai International Airport was the highest-ranked non-US airport at fifth, welcoming 66,069,981 passengers last year.

Top Airports by Passenger Traffic 2022