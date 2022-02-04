DFW Airport, Love Field work to clear runways for Friday flights

article

Two of the seven runways at DFW Airport have been cleared of ice and are now open.

Airport workers are still clearing other runways, as well as taxiways.

About 560 flights or 30% of all flights into and out of DFW are canceled for Friday. Most are American Airlines flights.

Only 10% of flights are canceled at Dallas Love Field as of 5 a.m. but more cancellations may come.

Southwest Airlines canceled all its flights into and out of Love Field on Thursday.

Both airports are encouraging travelers to check their flight status before risking a drive to the airport.

