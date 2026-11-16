DFW Airport leads nation in cancellations as Friday's ground stop fallout continues

The Brief DFW currently leads the nation in flight cancellations and delays as airlines recover from Friday’s nationwide ground stop. Recovery efforts will take a few extra days, as thousands of stranded and overworked flight attendants must complete mandatory rest periods. Dallas Love Field is open following a brief Saturday shutdown for an unfounded threat; passengers are urged to verify their flight status before traveling.



If you are flying out of North Texas today, you'll want to double-check your airline app before you leave the house.

The ripple effects from Friday's nationwide ground stop are still causing major headaches, and airlines are scrambling to get back on track.

Flight disruptions stretch into the week

What we know:

DFW is currently leading the country in flight cancellations.

The airport has more than 50 canceled flights and more than 100 delays this morning, according to FlightAware.

Why is it taking so long to fix?

Big picture view:

The ground stop caused a massive domino effect.

The union representing more than 23,000 Southwest Airlines flight attendants estimates the ground stop affected between 8,000 and 9,000 of its members.

Many flight attendants were stranded in unexpected cities, and others spent the night sleeping at airports.

Some union members worked 20 to 25 hours straight. Because these employees have mandatory rest periods, it will take a few extra days to get the airline staff fully ready to work again.

What happened at Love Field?

Dig deeper:

In the middle of the weekend's travel issues, Dallas Love Field briefly shut down Saturday night due to a reported threat.

Police say the threat was unfounded.

Airport officials released a statement confirming no injuries occurred during the incident, and the airport remains open for travel.

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Travelers navigate the ongoing mess

What they're saying:

Passengers are spending the morning at the airport checking their flight statuses, rebooking, and hoping airlines do not delay their trips again.

"We had to get rebooked and stuff, but I don't know what's going on," one passenger waiting to leave on a European tour said. "I feel really bad for everybody who's working right now."

How to check your flight status online

What you can do:

Officials urge passengers to check their flight status before leaving home and arrive at the airport early to navigate long lines.

To track the status of your flight, check your airline's mobile app or visit FlightAware .