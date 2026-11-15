Man shot after allegedly assaulting two people at Dallas home

The Brief Three people were hospitalized Sunday morning after a man allegedly assaulted two people at a Dallas home and was then shot by another person. Dallas police responded to the shooting call around 10:40 a.m. in the 6500 block of Lange Circle. The identities of those involved, their current medical conditions, and whether any arrests have been made remain unknown.



Three people were hospitalized Sunday morning after a man allegedly assaulted two people at a Dallas home and was then shot by another person, police said.

Dallas shooting

What we know:

Dallas police responded at 10:40 a.m. to a shooting call in the 6500 block of Lange Circle, in the Northeast Dallas area. According to a preliminary investigation, a man assaulted two people before another person shot him.

All three people were taken to a local hospital, police said. Their conditions were not immediately known.

Authorities did not release the identities of anyone involved or specify whether any arrests have been made. Police said the investigation remains active and ongoing.