Man shot after allegedly assaulting two people at Dallas home
DALLAS - Three people were hospitalized Sunday morning after a man allegedly assaulted two people at a Dallas home and was then shot by another person, police said.
Dallas shooting
What we know:
Dallas police responded at 10:40 a.m. to a shooting call in the 6500 block of Lange Circle, in the Northeast Dallas area. According to a preliminary investigation, a man assaulted two people before another person shot him.
All three people were taken to a local hospital, police said. Their conditions were not immediately known.
Authorities did not release the identities of anyone involved or specify whether any arrests have been made. Police said the investigation remains active and ongoing.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Dallas Police Department.