New Yella Beezy mugshot taken after transfer to Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison

The Brief A new mugshot of convicted rapper Yella Beezy, whose real name is Markies Conway, was taken after his transfer to a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison. Conway was found guilty of capital murder on November 11 for the 2020 killing of rival Dallas rapper MO3 on a Dallas highway. He is serving a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole after his conviction.



Yella Beezy has been transferred to a Texas state prison following his November 11 murder conviction for the 2020 killing of rival rapper MO3.

Yella Beezy new mugshot

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Markies Conway (Yella Beezy)

What's New:

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice has released a new booking photo of Yella Beezy, the Dallas rapper who was convicted of capital murder on November 11.

TDCJ says the photo was taken on Thursday, November 12. He's currently serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

Yella Beezy capital murder conviction

What we know:

On November 11, 2026, Dallas rapper Yella Beezy was convicted and sentenced to life in prison in the murder-for-hire case involving rival rapper MO3. The guilty verdict was delivered on the sixth anniversary of the murder.

Yella Beezy, whose real name is Markies Conway, was accused of paying another man to gun down MO3, whose real name is Melvin Noble, in an ambush on Interstate 35 in Dallas in 2020.

Prosecutors said Conway hired Kewon White to carry out the killing over a long-running feud.

Prosecutor Tommy Adams said he and his team appreciated the verdict that the jurors came back with.

"I think that they got it right today. So, we're happy about it, of course," he said.

Conway pleaded not guilty and denied involvement. White was previously convicted of capital murder for Noble’s death.

A third defendant, Devin Brown, is also charged with capital murder. He's still awaiting trial.