‘You can’t sleep here’: Travelers in Dallas share frustrations amid fallout from nationwide ground stop

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The Brief A nationwide FAA ground stop caused by a contractor equipment upgrade triggered thousands of flight cancellations and multi-day delays across the U.S. Travelers faced overnight airport stays, delayed connections, and missed flights as airlines worked through the massive scheduling backlog into Saturday. While flights have resumed moving, airlines advise travelers to monitor their flight status closely and arrive early at the airport.



For thousands of travelers, getting home this weekend was anything but simple. While flights were on the move again Saturday, a lot of passengers were still dealing with the fallout.

What they're saying:

For one traveler and her group of 20, that meant getting to know the DFW Airport a little more than she’d like, as they were trying to make their way back to France after the FAA issued a ground stop on Friday that lasted hours.

She’s learned the airport isn’t the best place to sleep.

"No, here you can't sleep here," Valerie said. "It's too difficult because a lot of people, a lot of noise also, and we haven't bed."

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Thousands of cancellations

Dig deeper:

The fallout didn’t end when the FAA lifted the ground stop. By Saturday, thousands of flight cancellations were seen across the country.

"I was supposed to leave at 3 p.m. yesterday, so kept getting delayed and delayed, and then unfortunately canceled," said Emily Heath, a traveler at Love Field. "So the next rebooking was today at 4 p.m."

For Heath, a work trip to Dallas turned into an extra day away from home. After her flight on Friday was canceled, she rebooked, but her bad luck lingered.

"They actually brought me to the wrong airport, so I have to go to the DFW now," Heath said.

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Some travelers find gratitude

Still, there were a lot of people finding gratitude that it wasn't worse.

"We ended up leaving about two and a half hours later than we were supposed to," said Juan Ochoa, another traveler. "I mean, you had people who were on the standby list waiting, and they said they've been waiting since yesterday, stayed the night, still waiting, still hadn't been booked on a flight yet."

The FAA said a contractor's upgrade to air traffic control equipment triggered communication failures, which forced the nationwide ground stop.

For Stephen Storo, the way home looked to be a road trip.

"It definitely put a kink in plans and set us back about 12 hours or so, which is a frustration," Storo said. "But you know what, I'm glad things are back to good."

Tips if you're flying

What you can do:

As always, if you are flying out, make sure you keep an eye on your flight info, get to the airport earlier than you normally would, and make sure to pack your patience.