WATCH: Train collides with tanker truck in Fort Worth

The Brief A tanker truck containing beef tallow was struck by a BNSF train in Fort Worth on Wednesday afternoon after attempting to get off the train tracks. Video of the incident obtained by FOX 4 shows the driver of the truck exiting the vehicle and running away from the tracks just before the train strikes it. BNSF says one of their employees was taken to the hospital with injuries following the crash, and they are cooperating with local law enforcement to investigate the crash.



Dramatic video provided to FOX 4 shows the driver of a tanker truck running away seconds before a train collides with his vehicle in Fort Worth. The collision sent one person to the hospital.

Train collision in Fort Worth

What we know:

On November 11 at around 2:30 p.m., a Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) train collided with a semi-truck in the 600 block of NE 29th Street in Fort Worth.

The driver of the semi-truck, which was carrying beef tallow, was attempting to cross the train tracks before apparently getting stuck.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ CTSY: David Basurto

Video of the incident obtained by FOX 4 shows the driver of the semi-truck jumping out of the vehicle and running away from the tracks seconds before the train and truck collide.

Fort Worth Police tells FOX 4 one of the train conductors jumped out of the train prior to the impact. Fort Worth Fire says there were no road closures following the collision.

CTSY: Brad Farmer

BNSF says one of their employees was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after the crash. They are cooperating with local law enforcement to investigate the incident.

BNSF statement

Earlier this afternoon, a BNSF train struck a tanker truck containing beef tallow at a crossing in Fort Worth. An employee was taken to the hospital with injuries. The crossing is equipped with gates and lights. We are working with local law enforcement to investigate the incident, which serves as a serious reminder of the importance of exercising great caution around railroad tracks. Promoting rail safety is an essential part of our operation and culture at BNSF.

Drivers and pedestrians must stay clear of railroad tracks at all times. When traffic laws are violated at grade crossings, or members of the community trespass onto railroad right of way, they are putting themselves and train crews in danger.

For railroad crossing emergencies, please contact our 24/7 emergency operations center at 1-800-832-5452.