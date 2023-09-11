DeSoto vs South Oak Cliff game called early due to fight in the stands

A fight in the stands prompted an early end to one of the bigger high school football games in the area over the weekend.

Both the DeSoto and South Oak Cliff teams ran for the locker room for safety when the fight broke out in the stands on DeSoto's side.

Some people thought someone pulled a gun, which turned out not to be true. However, the panic had already spread.

Video from the DeSoto Sports Network shows two top-rated high school football teams running off the field during Saturday night’s highly anticipated match-up: 6A state champs DeSoto Eagles versus 5A state champs South Oak Cliff Golden Bears.

At first, the announcers seemed confused and then concerned.

Videographer Aro Nash was at the game at Dallas’ Kincaide Stadium freelancing. During the fourth quarter, he went out to his car for fresh batteries. Nash turned around to chaos.

"I heard a lot of ruckus," he recalled. "So I went to the edge of the railing, and I see everyone like running this way, the players and running in."

According to DeSoto police, a fight broke out between at least two male DeSoto High School students in the stands where DeSoto fans sat with six and a half minutes left in the game.

DeSoto High was dominating South Oak Cliff 54-14.

Police say DeSoto ISD security, which routinely attends away games, broke up the fight. But several unconfirmed reports of a gun being involved spread during the disturbance, causing panic.

School resource officers on the field from both districts ushered players and staff to the locker rooms.

In the video, less than two minutes after the fans started to scatter, you can see a caravan of police lights in the distance.

Officers determined no shots were fired, and no weapons were found. No one was arrested.

Following a delay, Dallas ISD tells FOX 4 that both head coaches agreed to end the game early.

"I can see why for the protection of the players and staff as well. That was a good call from them actually," Nash said.

There are metal detectors at the stadium.

Police didn’t go into detail about what started the fight, only saying there was no report taken and there is no further investigation.