DeSoto Police video shows armed suspect being shot by officer

The Brief DeSoto Police held a news conference on the deadly officer-involved shooting on Friday morning 34-year-old Jesse Martinez allegedly threatened officers and approached them with two guns. Martinez was wanted on multiple warrants at the time of the shooting.



The DeSoto Police Department released new information and video of a deadly shooting over the weekend.

DeSoto Police are holding a news conference on Friday morning to discuss the police shooting of 34-year-old Jesse Martinez.

Sunday around 3:30 a.m., police say Martinez, two women and a child were knocking on doors and trespassing through yards in a DeSoto neighborhood near North Hampton Road and East Pleasant Run.

Police say Martinez was holding the child when they responded. In the video, you can hear Martinez saying the group needed water.

The officer spotted a gun on Martinez and when asked about it, Martinez allegedly threatened to shoot any officers who confronted him. The group then ran into a wooded area.

DeSoto officers found the suspects on Springbrook Drive.

Martinez approached officers while displaying two handguns. The officer made multiple requests for Martinez to show his hands, but he refused.

One officer opened fire, hitting and killing Martinez.

DeSoto police clarified on Friday that Martinez was not holding the child at the time of the shooting.

The child was returned to family members after the shooting.

The connection between Martinez, the child and the two women he was with has not been released at this time.

Police say the two women were brought in for questioning, but no charges have been announced. Initially, they wouldn’t provide Martinez’s identity.

The officer has been placed on paid administrative leave.

DeSoto Police, Grand Prairie Police and the Public Integrity Unit of the Dallas County District Attorney's Office are involved in the investigation.

Suspect's Criminal History

Jesse Martinez

At the time of Martinez’s death, there was an active warrant for his arrest.

Court documents show he violated his bond on charges of aggravated kidnapping and sexual assault of a minor — by tampering with his electronic monitor.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit from the December 2021 incident, police were called out to a Dallas home where Martinez was threatening to kidnap a teenager at gunpoint.

Police say weeks earlier, that teen made an outcry, saying he repeatedly sexually assaulted her.

Once she was safe, the teenager at the time claimed Martinez was part of a cartel and had a lot of drugs, guns and money, but that allegation hasn’t been confirmed.