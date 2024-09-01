DeSoto police shoot man holding child who threatened to shoot officers

The Brief DeSoto Police shot and killed a man who was holding a child and threatened to shoot at police The man was originally seen in a neighborhood around 4 a.m., knocking on random doors and trespassing Police are working to identify the suspect



DeSoto police shot and killed a man who threatened to shoot officers while holding a child on Sunday morning.

Officers were called to Greenbriar Drive shortly after 4 a.m. on Sunday for a man who was knocking on random doors and trespassing through front and back yards.

Callers told police that the man was holding a child and was with two women at the time.

When officers arrived, they found the man holding a gun and a child.

DeSoto Police say the man threatened to shoot any officer that he encountered.

The group then ran toward a creek behind the homes.

Officers found them about 30 minutes later on Springbrook Drive.

Police tried to negotiate with the man, but he refused to drop the gun or the child.

Fearing for the safety of the child, an officer with a rifle shot the man. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No officers were hurt.

Police have not identified the man at this time.

Investigators took the two women in for questioning. The child was given to family members.

Police did not release any details about the connection between the group and the child.

The officer who fired at the suspect has been placed on paid leave, as part of department policy.

Grand Prarie Police and the Dallas County District Attorney's Office are both taking part in the investigation into the shooting.

DeSoto Police are expected to release more information on the incident once the suspect is identified.