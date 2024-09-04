Man shot by DeSoto police while holding child was wanted for aggravated kidnapping

The Brief Jesse Martinez, the suspect shot and killed by DeSoto police this weekend, was wanted for aggravated kidnapping. Martinez was holding a child when he threatened to shoot DeSoto police on Sunday morning. The child was not injured and was turned over to family members.



A man shot and killed by DeSoto police over the weekend was wanted on multiple warrants, including aggravated kidnapping for ransom.

34-year-old Jesse Martinez was identified on Tuesday.

Police say Martinez, two women and a child were going through a neighborhood near Hampton and Pleasant Run Roads on Sunday, knocking on doors and trespassing through yards before 4 a.m.

Neighbors told FOX 4 the women desperately asked for an Uber, water and more.

When police arrived, Martinez threatened to shoot any officer he encountered.

Police tried to negotiate with Martinez, who was holding the one-year-old child, but he refused to drop the gun or child.

An officer with a rifle shot Martinez. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the 34-year-old was a "known violent offender" who had a history of assaulting law enforcement officers and the aggravated sexual assault of a minor.

The child was turned over to family members. Police did not say if the child was connected to the aggravated kidnapping.

The two women who were with Martinez were brought in for questioning. No charges have been announced.

The connection between the Martinez, the women and the child is unclear at this time.

Grand Prairie Police are investigating the shooting. The Public Integrity Unit of the Dallas County District Attorney's Office is also involved in the investigation.