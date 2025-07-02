DeSoto police looking for 'jugging' suspect
DESOTO, Texas - DeSoto police are looking for a suspect they say followed a victim from a local bank and robbed them.
DeSoto 'jugging' robbery
What we know:
Police say the robbery happened at a convenience store on N. Polk Street in DeSoto on Tuesday, July 2.
Investigators say the suspect in a black Dodge truck began following the suspect from the bank to the convenience store around 6:20 p.m.
He eventually pulled a gun on the victim and robbed them.
The victim was not injured.
Jugging
Dig deeper:
The crime, known as jugging, is when a suspect is followed from a bank or financial institution before robbing them at another location.
House Bill 1902, newly signed into law by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, recognizes the act as a state-jail felony, with the possibility of being enhanced to a third or even first-degree felony if other penal code standards are met.
Jugging has now been added to Texas’ robbery offenses, and carries penalties of 180 days in jail and up to $10,000 in fines for a state-jail felony, to life in prison for a first-degree felony.
House Bill 1902 will become law on Sept. 1.
What you can do:
The DeSoto Police Department urges citizens to be aware of their surroundings when using ATMs or other financial transactions.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the DeSoto Police Department and the Texas Legislature.