DeSoto police looking for 'jugging' suspect

article

The Brief DeSoto police are seeking a suspect in a "jugging" robbery where a victim was followed from a bank and robbed at gunpoint on Tuesday. The suspect, driving a black Dodge truck, robbed the victim at a convenience store; the victim was uninjured. "Jugging," the act of following and robbing bank customers, is now a state-jail felony in Texas, effective September 1.



DeSoto police are looking for a suspect they say followed a victim from a local bank and robbed them.

DeSoto 'jugging' robbery

What we know:

Police say the robbery happened at a convenience store on N. Polk Street in DeSoto on Tuesday, July 2.

Investigators say the suspect in a black Dodge truck began following the suspect from the bank to the convenience store around 6:20 p.m.

He eventually pulled a gun on the victim and robbed them.

The victim was not injured.

Jugging

Dig deeper:

The crime, known as jugging, is when a suspect is followed from a bank or financial institution before robbing them at another location.

House Bill 1902 , newly signed into law by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, recognizes the act as a state-jail felony, with the possibility of being enhanced to a third or even first-degree felony if other penal code standards are met.

Jugging has now been added to Texas’ robbery offenses, and carries penalties of 180 days in jail and up to $10,000 in fines for a state-jail felony, to life in prison for a first-degree felony.

House Bill 1902 will become law on Sept. 1.

What you can do:

The DeSoto Police Department urges citizens to be aware of their surroundings when using ATMs or other financial transactions.